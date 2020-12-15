Govt. launches Childcare Subsidy for essential worker

– Domestic, security firms, supermarket employers among those targetted

Kaieteur News – Frontline workers who are providing an essential service or key public services during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Childcare Subsidy Programme.

Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the Minister of Human Services, made the disclosure during the launch of the Ministry’s 914 emergency hotline on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

The Childcare Subsidy Programme will assist essential workers who have children of ages seven and under.

Categories of groups that qualify include members of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Fire Service; frontline health workers; Human Services workers; domestic workers; security firm workers and supermarket employees, among others.

According to Minister Persaud, the Programme is “an all-rounded approach to not only facilitate day care subsidy for essential workers but to improve the conditions of the 224 registered day care centres nationwide ensuring they open safely under the COVID-19 guidelines.”

“The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented health and financial crisis. We’ve certainly all been impacted, but none more so than our essential workers who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Many of these workers have to balance their jobs, maintain a household and oftentimes have to cover child care expenses or find a safe place to leave their children,” Minister Persaud noted.

The detailed application form, which includes the criteria for eligibility, can be downloaded on the Ministry’s website: https://form.jotform.com/203022779944056. A hard-copy version of the application form will be available at the Ministry’s Lamaha or Cornhill and Water Streets locations, Childcare Protection Agency on Broad Street or any Probation Office in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

Throughout the programme, the ministry will make direct payment for services, per term, to the childcare facilities.