EU corrects budget support figures

Kaieteur News – The Delegation of the European Union to Guyana yesterday said that there was an error in the budget support figures announced last week. A 7.9M Euros was reported as US$90M-plus.

The correct figure is 7.9M Euros, EU said yesterday in a clarification note.

“While the amount in Euro and the conversion into USD were correctly announced, and correspond to the figures agreed with the authorities, the conversion into GYD was unfortunately wrong due to a typo in the briefing materials, and should have been approximately $2B. We sincerely apologize for this human error and any inconvenience caused.”