Elderly Region 10 man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – A 72-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) has been recorded as Guyana’s 156th COVID-19 death. This was revealed by the Health Ministry yesterday, which in its daily update stated that the man died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Ministry also announced 23 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,943.

According to the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, 657 persons are in approved home isolation; 45 are in institutional isolation; 22 are in institutional quarantine and eight are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.

To date, 5,077 persons have recovered and 34,038 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.