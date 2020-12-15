Latest update December 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elderly Region 10 man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Dec 15, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – A 72-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) has been recorded as Guyana’s 156th COVID-19 death. This was revealed by the Health Ministry yesterday, which in its daily update stated that the man died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry also announced 23 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,943.
According to the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, 657 persons are in approved home isolation; 45 are in institutional isolation; 22 are in institutional quarantine and eight are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
To date, 5,077 persons have recovered and 34,038 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF, Argentinian Ambassador and Pegasus Hotel pay tribute to Diego Maradona with life-size exhibit

GFF, Argentinian Ambassador and Pegasus Hotel pay tribute to Diego...

Dec 15, 2020

Kaieteur News – Georgetown:- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has partnered with the Argentinian Embassy and Pegasus Hotel to pay tribute to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona,...
Read More
Danram leads Movements Family to five-wicket win

Danram leads Movements Family to five-wicket win

Dec 15, 2020

Missigher cops first SA 10k title

Missigher cops first SA 10k title

Dec 15, 2020

Minister Ramson to give full support to the safe return and development of Volleyball in Guyana

Minister Ramson to give full support to the safe...

Dec 15, 2020

Barnwell to play in 2020 US Open T20 Cup

Barnwell to play in 2020 US Open T20 Cup

Dec 15, 2020

GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition… Darius Ramsammy takes overall & lightweight accolades; Sinclair (heavyweight), Caldera (Physique) and Rosanna Fung (Miss Bikini)

GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual...

Dec 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]