De riggers not fit to talk about ethnic harmony

December 15th, 2020
Dec 15, 2020 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Dem who rig elections or intended to benefit from rigged elections should not be preaching de sermon of racial unity. Dem boys can’t understand how yuh can talk about racial harmony when de party to which yuh belong bin neck deep in de conspiracy to rig de elections.
And if yuh said nothing to suggest dat you bin in disagreement with this plot, how yuh can speak bout ethnic harmony?
If yuh rig de elections fuh mek me lose, it means dat yuh want to cheat me. Yuh spreading disharmony not harmony! Yuh try fuh disenfranchise me; first with bed sheet, den with spreadsheet. Wat racial harmony can come out of a diabolic plot to rig de elections?
The Ethnic Relations Commission can’t be serious when it includes discredited individuals in its race relations talks. These persons will do more damage dan good to race relations!
How can some persons talk bout racial harmony when dem own words bin stir fire and brimstone in West Berbice. How can dem who incite become the peacemakers?
There can be no ethnic harmony unless there is respect for democratic norms. You cannot demand that de ballot boxes be dumped simply because yuh party lost an election and den tun round and now want call fuh shared-governance. Those who tried to steal de elections cannot be at any negotiating table. Their very presence there creates disharmony.
Marriages cannot be formed with lies and hypocrisy. In the ancient days, those who ran afoul of public morals and rules were exiled. Those who tried to send Guyana back to the dark ages of dictatorship should consider self-exile.
Talk half and wait fuh see who tekking leff!
