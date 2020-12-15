Body of female found floating in Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, residents of Parika Sea Dam, East Bank Essequibo, managed to pull the body of a female who was found floating in the Essequibo River.

According to police reports, the dead woman has been identified as Lashmine Etwaroo called ‘Nadia,’ by the father of her child.

It was revealed that around 16:30 hrs. on the day in question, the Guyana Police Force received a call that a body was seen floating in the middle of the river. Acting on information received two ranks left and went to the scene. Upon arrival, the body of a female wearing a pink top and blue jeans was seen floating face down in the river. Reports are that the body was removed and taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post mortem examination.

An investigation is underway.