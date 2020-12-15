6-year-old found unconscious in mud swamp…

Police, CPA probe underway

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) are investigating an incident where a six-year-old girl from Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, was found unconscious in swampy mud.

The police confirmed their investigation in a press release issued yesterday, while CPA Director, Ann Greene, informed Kaieteur News that her agency would be liaising with the police force. However, the CPA will only be examining the protection of the child, based on the findings.

According to the GPF’s report, their initial enquiries revealed that the child lived with her 25-year-old mother, who shares an address with her grandparents, but they live in separate houses. They said that the girl’s parents are separated, but her father was given visitation rights to spend time with her every Sunday.

On Sunday at around 08:00 hrs., the child’s father contacted the mother and arranged to collect the child since it was his day for visitation. The mother told police that she prepared the child for when her father arrived and left her in the yard playing. It was further stated that the child’s grandmother was at home doing chores and last saw the child about 11:30 hrs.

The grandfather who was also at home at the time, decided to make checks for her around 12:30 hrs., but did not find her.

Subsequently, a search party was formed by the child’s relatives and friends, who checked the entire area. The police stated that around 14:00 hrs. her grandfather found her submerged in a swampy area, which is approximately 500 feet away from the house and she was covered in mud.

When she was picked up out of the swamp, she was in an unconscious state and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. There she was seen, examined by an on-duty doctor, and admitted. However, she was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation ,where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have since said that further investigations will be carried out on the matter.