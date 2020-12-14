Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:41 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Spymaster meets the View Master

Dec 14, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News –

“Hawkeye to Eagle Eyes, Come in!”
Eagle Eyes here! Reading you loud and clear!
What is there to report about Prak?
He used the Red Phone this morning…
The Red Phone? Whom did he call?
Spymaster!
What did he say to him? Do you have the transcript?
Remember our orders. We are not allowed to listen in to calls to or from the Spymaster
True? Who else did he call?
Anot.
What did he tell them?
Can’t say! They were talking in a foreign language.
For how long?
For two hours…
How did you manage to stay awake all that time?
I did not.
So how did you know it was for two hours?
He told me so this morning?
What!!! How did you allow your cover to be blown.
I did not.
Then how did he know it was you?
He did not.
So how come he met you?
He did not.
So how did he come to tell you about the length of his call.
It was my number he accidentally called.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition… Darius Ramsammy takes overall & lightweight accolades; Sinclair (heavyweight), Caldera (Physique) and Rosanna Fung (Miss Bikini)

GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition…...

Dec 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Despite the threat of covid-19 which tremendously scaled down the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) ability to host competitions...
Read More
GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Berbice Leg…Briton John (open), Aaron Newton (junior) and Alex Mendes (vets) are overall winners

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Berbice...

Dec 14, 2020

GFF launches first Development Fund for members, Professional League plans and Club Charter at delayed 2020 Ordinary Congress

GFF launches first Development Fund for members,...

Dec 14, 2020

Pele FC Alumni brings Christmas cheer to past and present players

Pele FC Alumni brings Christmas cheer to past and...

Dec 14, 2020

Silvas to conduct Referee and Judges seminar

Silvas to conduct Referee and Judges seminar

Dec 14, 2020

Forde and Alves hail GFF congress as ‘Productive’

Forde and Alves hail GFF congress as...

Dec 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]