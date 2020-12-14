Spymaster meets the View Master

Kaieteur News –

“Hawkeye to Eagle Eyes, Come in!”

Eagle Eyes here! Reading you loud and clear!

What is there to report about Prak?

He used the Red Phone this morning…

The Red Phone? Whom did he call?

Spymaster!

What did he say to him? Do you have the transcript?

Remember our orders. We are not allowed to listen in to calls to or from the Spymaster

True? Who else did he call?

Anot.

What did he tell them?

Can’t say! They were talking in a foreign language.

For how long?

For two hours…

How did you manage to stay awake all that time?

I did not.

So how did you know it was for two hours?

He told me so this morning?

What!!! How did you allow your cover to be blown.

I did not.

Then how did he know it was you?

He did not.

So how come he met you?

He did not.

So how did he come to tell you about the length of his call.

It was my number he accidentally called.