Silvas to conduct Referee and Judges seminar

Kaieteur News – Guyana has turned to Chairman of the AIBA Referee and Judges Commission Ray Silvas to conduct training seminars whenever this country holds major international boxing competitions. President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, informed that a request for the training of local Referees and Judges was accepted by the American Silvas who has pledged his support.

“Guyana is on a drive to up the acceleration of boxing’s development once some semblance of normalcy returns. With this in mind we have sought the expert knowledge of Mr. Silvas and he has accepted to be in our corner. The executive of the GBA is of the view that Mr. Silvas can and will make a positive difference in the level of our refereeing and judging,” Ninvalle said.

“I have spoken to the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association Cecil Forde and he has confirmed that his country will also explore the possibility of engaging Silvas,” the GBA president added.

In September Silvas conducted a seminar for over one hundred and seventy (170) coaches from the Caribbean. A record breaking total of one hundred and seventy eight (178) boxing coaches from 17 Caribbean Countries participated in a seminar to update them on rules and regulations that govern refereeing and judging.

The virtual seminar was organized by Ninvalle and participants were lectured on better understanding AIBA technical and competition rules and understanding the work of referees and judges among others.

The retaining of Silvas comes at a time when the GBA is taking a panoramic view relating to the development of boxers and officials.

Last month Ninvalle signaled that Guyana will be engaging Latin America in order to expose its boxers to a higher level of competition. The Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Vice President had reached out to the Ecuador Boxing Association (EBA) president Alex Gonzalez for support in this area.

Gonzalez pledged its support in relation to upcoming international competitions being planned by the GBA.

Ninvalle had explained that Guyana and the Caribbean will need to up the level of competition at hosted tournaments in order to make an impact in the world. He pointed to the last Caribbean Championship held in Trinidad and Tobago where the host country went in that direction by inviting Cuba.

“My belief is that we will remain stagnant if we continue as is and don’t open the door to Latin and South America. Trinidad and Tobago made the bold step (of inviting Cuba) last year. Once our international tournaments recommence Guyana will be inviting Ecuador, who along with Brazil and Argentina are South American powerhouses,” Ninvalle posited.

Gonzalez had also promised to make available training facilities in Ecuador, should the Guyana national team need to be encamped for a prolonged period.

Last year the Cuban national team travelled to Ecuador while preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers.