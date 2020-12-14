Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Repairs commence on damaged 69KV submarine cable

Dec 14, 2020 News

The damaged submarine cable.

Kaieteur News – According to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), repair commenced yesterday on their 69KV submarine cable 69 Kilovolts (kV) submarine cable link between the Vreed-en-Hoop (VEH) and Kingston Substations, after it was reported as being severed some two weeks ago.
GPL indicated in a statement to the press that repair technicians visited the site on Saturday to execute preliminary inspections, with the substantive repair works commencing yesterday. According to the state-run agency, the repairing exercise is slated to be completed on or before Christmas.
This submarine cable was part of a US$40M project to build new transmission lines, seven new sub-stations and two submarine cables– one each across the Demerara River and Berbice River. In June and August of 2019, this cable had sustained damage at two locations by the anchors of vessels traversing the Demerara River.
The crippling of that submarine cable had left the inter-connected Demerara and Berbice system shaky, as almost 15 megawatts of power available in the West Demerara area was unable to be shared to East Demerara and Berbice systems. It had left thousands of consumers without power after scheduled blackouts were implemented, as critics had blamed the poor laying of the cable on the river for the troubles.
Against this and the cable’s most recent severing, GPL this month had hosted a meeting with the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) on measures to prevent a third occurrence of vessels damaging the 69kV cable.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition… Darius Ramsammy takes overall & lightweight accolades; Sinclair (heavyweight), Caldera (Physique) and Rosanna Fung (Miss Bikini)

GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition…...

Dec 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Despite the threat of covid-19 which tremendously scaled down the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) ability to host competitions...
Read More
GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Berbice Leg…Briton John (open), Aaron Newton (junior) and Alex Mendes (vets) are overall winners

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Berbice...

Dec 14, 2020

GFF launches first Development Fund for members, Professional League plans and Club Charter at delayed 2020 Ordinary Congress

GFF launches first Development Fund for members,...

Dec 14, 2020

Pele FC Alumni brings Christmas cheer to past and present players

Pele FC Alumni brings Christmas cheer to past and...

Dec 14, 2020

Silvas to conduct Referee and Judges seminar

Silvas to conduct Referee and Judges seminar

Dec 14, 2020

Forde and Alves hail GFF congress as ‘Productive’

Forde and Alves hail GFF congress as...

Dec 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]