Pele FC Alumni brings Christmas cheer to past and present players

Dec 14, 2020 Sports

Former Pele FC Coach, Peter Gulliver (2nd right) receives his hamper from Allister Parris in the presence of Club President Dirk Exeter (right) and Dennis ‘Chow’ Hunte.

Kaieteur News – Whilst the covid-19 pandemic continues to put a hold on many activities here and the world over, the Pele FC Alumni has once again teamed up with the local chapter, Pele Football Club to bring timely relief to its members as well as the entity’s six Scholarship.
Yesterday at the Carifesta Sports Complex, Carifesta Avenue, led by Pele FC President Dirk Exeter and his executive, parents of young players, past and present including Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Braithwaite, Earl O’Neil, Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Travis Grant and Omali Nassey among others were on hand to receive their hampers.
All the recipients of the large hampers which included regular household items apart from a whole chicken were high in praise of the Pele FC Alumni and the Pele FC for their continued generosity which they say goes a long way in helping them to ride the challenges currently being faced.
It was back in May of this year that both entities had presented hampers to its members to assist with easing covid-19 pressure brought on by the shutdown and many persons not being able to work as they normally did.
Also, just over a week ago, for the third successive year, the Pele F.C. Alumni in association with the Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park brought early Christmas smiles to the faces of 140 children between the ages of 3-14 when the Christmas Walk in activity was held.
In an invited comment, Club President, Exeter said that the Alumni and Club was more than happy to be of support to its members yet again and to ensure that they enjoy a peaceful Christmas, adhering to all covid-19 protocols as have been stated by the health authorities.
”My executive and I are more than happy to serve our members, past and present as well as the scholarship students. It has been a lot of work getting all the items and putting them together as well as distributing them but this is our way of serving and we are cheerful in doing so.

Players and officials seen with the items that were distributed to over 100 persons yesterday at the Carifesta Sports Complex.

I must, on behalf of the club also express profound gratitude to our overseas chapter, Pele FC Alumni for their continued and unflinching support of and for us here. The level of support they render is huge and beyond measure and we say thanks whilst wishing them all the best for the season.”
The Pele FC Alumni which is headed by Directors, Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton and Dennis Ivor Carrington among other Directors have collectively stated that the organisation’s aim is to always empower its members and especially the youths to be able to face the challenges that life brings, hence this programme as well as the annual Youth Development Seminar, this year’s programme being cancelled as a result of covid-19.
”From our end, we will continue to do our part in assisting our brothers and sisters. This is something that we have been doing for many years now and will continue to do so. Whilst wishing them the best for the season and encouraging all to be safe, we would like to remind, especially our youths that their education continues to be something that we will prioritise. The youth development programme did not come off this year but all things being equal, we’ll be coming stronger in 2021.”

The new generation of players were all happy to receive their hampers.

