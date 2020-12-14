Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:41 AM

Pedal cyclist dies following accident with minibus driver

Dec 14, 2020 News

The deceased, Purshotam Tilak.

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old man is now dead after he was struck down on the Springlands Public Road by a minibus registered to a resident of Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Dead is Purshotam Tilak of Albert Street, Corriverton. The driver of the minibus bearing licence plate number BYY 4269 has been identified as Zameer Ali. He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations. His sister Zaheeda Ali, 22 who was also in the bus at the time of the accident, told reporters that they had just purchased food from a restaurant and drove off when Tilak rode into their path.
She said, “We just pulled off at a very slow rate and this guy on the bicycle just sway in front of the bus. When we stopped the bus and saw him on the road, he was bleeding from his nose and ears and the police came shortly after and took him to the hospital.”
His mother, Chitranie Samlall, 58, said her son left on his bicycle to buy some pastries but never returned. She received a call that he had an accident and before she reached at the hospital, he died. The police are investigating.

