One feared dead, two rescued during trip to set fish hooks

Kaieteur News – Two teens were rescued yesterday, but a third disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean while returning to shore from a fishing expedition off the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

Feared dead after he failed to resurface from the rough waters is Surendra Singh called ‘Shambo’,17, of Line Top Windsor Forrest, WCD.

Singh along with his two friends, brothers Zahir and Fieaz, aged 17 and 16 respectively, left together from his home, around 09:00 hrs, heading to the Windsor Forrest Seawall. Their plan was to set up 12 fish hooks in the ocean.

According to police, the boys had walked out into the ocean to set the hooks some 100 meters away from the shore. At that time, the waters were shallow and only reached up to their waist.

Police said that it was while returning to shore close to noon that tragedy struck. Investigators were told that Singh and the one of the brothers reportedly fell into the increasing rough water while the other who was in front saw them struggling to stay afloat.

He reportedly screamed for help. Some family members said that as the tides rose up on them suddenly, a man who was close by jumped into his fishing boat and ventured to assist. During the rescue mission, he managed to pull the brothers from the rough waters but Singh who according to family members could not swim went under and did not resurface.

Scores of individuals lined the seawall while others launched a search party – they combed the waters for hours but Singh could not be found. Police who also visited the scene took the brothers away where they gave a statement. The search continues for Singh.