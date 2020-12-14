Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

New Canadian envoy to Guyana is Mark Berman

Dec 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – Mark Berman has been named as the replacement for Lilian Chatterjee as the High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana and Representative to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign affairs office, announced his appointment last month.

Incoming Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman

“Canada is pleased to announce Mark Berman as Next Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana,” Chatterjee tweeted. Chatterjee’s credentials were accepted in 2017 by former President David Granger. She, along with the American and British diplomats, played a pivotal role in preventing the destabilization of Guyana’s democracy during the 2020 election cycle. She will now be High Commissioner to Barbados.
Berman has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and International Relations and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan. He also has a Master of Laws from the London School Economics. According to biographical notes from Global Affairs Canada, Berman began working with the Canadian government in 1989 as the advisor to the Minister of the Environment and then served as executive assistant to the Deputy Minister of the Environment.
Berman later served as a legal officer at the UN Environment Programme in Kenya, a director in the Office of the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development in Canada, deputy director for Human Security and Peacebuilding at the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), and director for Climate Change Negotiations at Environment Canada.
Later, he was seconded to CIDA’s Multilateral Branch as acting director general for Environmental Sustainability and Economic Growth, then served Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada as executive director for Climate and Energy and Canada’s representative on the Kyoto Protocol’s Compliance Committee.
Most recently, Berman was appointed as director general of Consular Policy at Global Affairs in 2017, where he remained up to the present date.

