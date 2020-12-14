Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:41 AM

Motorcyclist hospitalised in serious condition after crashing into motorcar

Dec 14, 2020 News

The scene of the accident yesterday.

Kaieteur News – The rider of a motorcycle is currently hospitalized in serious condition at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital following an accident with a motorcar on the Chesney Public Road yesterday.
The injured person has been identified as Keon Joseph, 24 an employee of GT&T and of Winkle Road New Amsterdam while the driver and owner of the motorcar (PXX 7300) has been identified as Nanda Koarlall, 44 of Lot 151 Susannah Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that Koarlall was stationary on the northern side of Chesney Public Road facing east when the driver alleged that she put on her right side indicator and looked into her rear view mirror and saw the road was clear so she proceeded to turn from North to South and as she was in the process of turning, she felt an impact on the front right side of her vehicle.
It is also alleged by Joseph that he was proceeding East along the Northern drive lane when he observed motorcar with licence plate PXX 7300 making a sudden turn from North to South into his path at a short distance and on seeing that he tried to pull further South to avoid a collision but despite his effort, the right side front of the said car collided with the front portion of his motorcycle. As result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle lost control of his bike and turned turtle. He fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and was later transferred New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted.
He sustained a fractured hip and his condition is regarded as stable. Koarlall was arrested and placed into custody and is assisting with investigations.

