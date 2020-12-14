Minister of Health urges caution during Christmas shopping

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony is urging businesses and shoppers to follow the necessary precautions during the Christmas shopping season in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In his daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, the Minister stated that persons have to take on some personal responsibilities and abide by the COVID-19 precautions that were implemented since March.

Minister Anthony stressed that the businesses where persons are going to shop would have to put measures in place so that persons shopping at their facilities can do so in a safe environment. The Health Minister stated that he knows around the holiday season people tend to crowd around the stores.

“If you really don’t have to go out there, don’t go,” the Minister said. He pointed out that the persons who do “window shopping” are putting themselves more at risk because they are exposing themselves to the virus.

He noted that if persons could modify their behaviours during this season and take a break from the traditional way of shopping, it could help keep the situation under control. On the other hand, if persons don’t take on this personal responsibility, then coming out of the Christmas season, there could likely be a spike in COVID-19 cases. To avoid this, the Minister said, persons should be more vigilant, take the measures seriously and practice them and in doing so “we all can be safe.”

As it is stated in the Official Gazette for the month of December, hand washing stations, or hand sanitizing equipment should be placed and maintained at the entrance of the workplace or business premises so that persons entering the premises have the opportunity to wash or sanitising their hands before entering the premises. In addition, as far as is reasonably practicable, businesses should ensure that all employees, customers and visitors maintain a physical distance of six feet from each other in or outside.