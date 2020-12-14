GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Berbice Leg…Briton John (open), Aaron Newton (junior) and Alex Mendes (vets) are overall winners

Kaieteur News –

Briton John rode to the overall champion prize when he won the third and final leg of three of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Speed Sunday Time Trial series which concluded yesterday in the Ancient County of Berbice.

The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) member covered the route from Benjamin Sport and Fitness Centre in Fyrish to the Number 19 Road ending at the GUYOIL Gas Station at Palmyra in 00:18:26 to not only win the leg but the overall competition having also won in Linden and placing third in the first leg held in the City.

Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams of Team Evolution took the 2nd place yesterday in 00:18:37 but ended third overall with the overall 2nd place going to Team Coco’s Jamual John who placed 3rd yesterday in 00:18:43.

The junior category was dominated by the WSUCC duo of Aaron Newton and Alex Leung who were the only two in this category to ride all three stages. Leung won yesterday’s leg in 00:20:02 by the closest of margins from Newton 00:20:03 but it was Newton who ended as the overall winner having won the first two legs.

Roraima Cycle Club’s Alex Mendes ruled the roost in the veterans department by taking the overall title ahead of Segon Hubbard (Team Evolution) and Kwame Ridley (Unattached). Yesterday’s leg however was won by Stephen Fernandes (Team Evolution) ahead of Mendes and Hubbard in that order.

Atiya Thompson was the lone female competing yesterday and covered the distance in 00:39:36; neither of the females who participated competed in all three legs. Kwame Fortune was also the lone Novice to ride yesterday and was timed at 00:20:20.

The GCF has indicated that the presentation of the prizes to the overall winners would be done at a later date. (Franklin Wilson)