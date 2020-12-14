GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition… Darius Ramsammy takes overall & lightweight accolades; Sinclair (heavyweight), Caldera (Physique) and Rosanna Fung (Miss Bikini)

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Despite the threat of covid-19 which tremendously scaled down the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) ability to host competitions this year, the quality of bodies presented at Saturday night’s virtual competition under the theme, ‘Resilience’ has not been seen in years.

Teaming up with the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport and long time corporate supporter Fitness Express, this competition which was the second for this year (novices in Linden the other one) was welcomed by all and sundry, hundreds viewing via the Ministry’s facebook page and Hits & Jam TV.

When the muscles were relaxed and the three-man CAC qualified Judges Panel led by Frank Tucker made their collective decisions known, Darius Ramsaamy (more known for his cycling exploits) won the Overall showdown form five other contestants to be crown Mr. Resilience 2020.

Ramsammy, sporting a well proportioned, chiseled upper and lower body had earlier in the night won the first category contested, Under-165/Lightweight Class where he outmuscled nine (9) other competitors including Mr. Guyana 2019 Marlon ‘Bolo’ Bennett who had to settle for the 3rd place behind 2nd placed finisher, Ebbo Orford.

Other category winners on the night were Revaldo Caldera (Mr. Physique), Rosanna Fung (Miss Bikini) and Julio Sinclair (Over 165-Heavyweight). Guest Poser for the evening’s activity which was attended by Minister Charles Ramson Jr. was multi-time Mr. Guyana, Kerwyn Clarke whose brief appearance was silky.

Ramsammy’s division, which was the largest of the night, proved to be the most competitive. After Judge number one, Frank Tucker requested a comparison between Ramsammy, Orford, Bennett and Henry Bassey, that was not enough to settle on the top three.

Judge #2 Aubrey Henry then requested the above four athletes along with Fazad Mohamed, Tagepaul Gwendasammy, Julian Allen and Dillon Johnson for further comparisons as they sought to get it right.

The Men’s Physique competition was a 7-man showdown and again, while the rivalry was close, Caldera did enough to gain the nod of the judges to be declared winner ahead of Jonathan Jeffrey and Darren Harris in that order.

The nation’s reigning Miss Bikini queen, Rosanna Fung, was once again in unstoppable condition and strutted across the Cultural Centre stage with poise and confidence to be declared winner yet again.

Ashnati Conway was good enough for 2nd with Christina Ramsammy claiming the third place accolade.

The heavyweight showdown, featuring athletes weighing in at over 165lbs, produced some fireworks in the six way tie. But it was Julio Sinclair (1st) of Guyana Strongman fame who out flexed his fellow strongmen and colleague Carlos Petterson-Griffith (3rd) also one of Guyana’s leading powerlifters. The second place was occupied by Nicholas Albert.

Whilst all the athletes were presented with medals, the top three in each of the four categories were presented with cash prizes of $100,000, $70,000 and $50,000 respectively compliments of the Ministry of Sports. Hampers inclusive of supplements were presented to the category winners thanks to Fitness Express.

Darius Ramsammy pocketed a further $200,000 for winning the overall contest which featured the top three from the Lightweight (Ramsammy, Ebbo Orford and Marlon Bennett) and Heavyweight (Sinclair, Petterson-Griffith, Nicholas Albert) competition.