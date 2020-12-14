Five homeless after two story building goes up in flames

Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:41 AM
Dec 14, 2020 News
Five persons are now homeless after the dwelling house, which they were living in went up in flames yesterday around 4:30 hrs.
Doreen Thom, 84 years, a pensioner of Lot 3-18 King Street, New Amsterdam Berbice, was staying in the upper flat of the building with her three grandchildren and a woman, Alana Joseph.
According to Joseph, she woke up and observed a fire in her bedroom in the upper flat. She immediately alerted Thom and her grandchildren and they all exited the building. The upper flat of the building was completely destroyed.
The bottom flat is occupied by a man named Rederson Jarvis who is currently overseas. Investigations are in progress.
