79-year-old Region Four woman recorded as latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – A 79-year-old Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) woman was recorded as Guyana’s 154th COVID-19 fatality yesterday. This was announced by the Health Ministry in a press release, where it was stated that the woman died while being treated at a medical facility.

Additionally, 41 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, which was presented in their daily dashboard update. The newly recorded cases push the total number of confirmed cases to 5,920.

Further, it was reported that 636 persons are in approved home isolation; 50 in institutional isolation; 35 in institutional quarantine while six are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.

To date, 5,073 persons have recovered and 33,898 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.