79-year-old Region Four woman recorded as latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:41 AM
Dec 14, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 79-year-old Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) woman was recorded as Guyana’s 154th COVID-19 fatality yesterday. This was announced by the Health Ministry in a press release, where it was stated that the woman died while being treated at a medical facility.
Additionally, 41 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, which was presented in their daily dashboard update. The newly recorded cases push the total number of confirmed cases to 5,920.
Further, it was reported that 636 persons are in approved home isolation; 50 in institutional isolation; 35 in institutional quarantine while six are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
To date, 5,073 persons have recovered and 33,898 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.
Dec 14, 2020Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Despite the threat of covid-19 which tremendously scaled down the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) ability to host competitions...
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 13, 2020
Kaieteur News – Of the three Indian presidents, you are foolish to think anyone would be on the top of the list of... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese have long become disenchanted with politics. Given the incessant intrigue and divisiveness... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]