Kaieteur News – Every country, no matter how wealthy, has its share of poor. Guyana has approximately 12,000 persons that receive public assistance. Thousands more need such assistance. Without help, these persons cannot live other than like stray dogs foraging for scraps.
We don’t have to be this way. We have oil. Not a single Guyanese should be on public assistance. Guyana is like a man sitting on a million dollars, and not having anything to wear or eat, not even a proper home. Naked, hungry and homeless!
Guyana is poor because its wealth is hidden away, given away, or spirited away by our political leaders. 750,000 Guyanese are sitting on millions, but our political leaders have hidden this wealth from them. They engage in double talk, double-dealing, and doubling down for their own benefit.
When PPP/C and APNU and AFC leaders conduct themselves in this sleazy and corrupt manner, they cheat us and impoverish us. It does not have to be this way for any Guyanese.
Isn’t it time we all pay attention? Isn’t it time that we all say something? Isn’t it time that we all let our anger flow to the surface and in the faces of these lying, cheating leaders?
We don’t have to be this way
Dec 13, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
