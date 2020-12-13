The First Lady is well-liked and proactive on a number of issues

Dear Editor,

First Lady Arya Ali is very well liked throughout the nation for her pro-active role. Unlike her predecessors, she is very active on social issues and the environment, undertaking beautifying projects. And she has exhibited one distinguishing quality from all preceding First Ladies — relate with and is very comfortable working with all religious denominations — Hindu, Muslim, and Christian – patronizing, hosting, and supporting events of all faiths. She cares for her country and the people and acts her part in tandem with the President when required and separately to get things done.

Because of her non-political and non-controversial activism, she has scored extremely high ratings among recent First Ladies for performance or likability, much higher than her predecessor and even higher than her husband, the President. In fact, no one has given First Lady Arya Ali a negative rating in an ongoing poll I have been conducting. Everywhere, people praise the stand she has taken on several social issues and the environment. She is described as friendly, compassionate, caring, adorable, cultured, warm, well mannered, and bright, she is also patriotic and nationalistic standing up for the country. She has received good traction among younger people, and like her husband, she is on the ground interacting with the populace. Lady Arya complements her husband on several matters, and she is very supportive of him as he addresses ‘political’ or governance issues of the state.

Being the President’s spouse is a unique job; she becomes involved in important causes and raising awareness for the administration’s policy initiatives. There is no defined public policy role for a First Lady and as such there is nothing to be evaluated or rated. She is not assigned a specific public policy role but has taken on her own roles. The First Lady’s task or role is how she and the government define it. It can be everything and almost anything at any time. She can pursue any public policy or issue. But she usually does not dabble in politics as Viola Burnham did, and she often restricts her activities to a supporting role to the President. But First Ladies of other nations are well respected. And they can wield significant influence over people and President to get things done or focus attention on a pressing issue. People look up to and admire First Ladies and attend her events being careful not to do things that would offend her or the President. They tend to follow her every action as well as her wardrobe fashion and listen to her.

First Ladies play an important role in any nation complementing their husband. Two of Guyana’s First Ladies (Janet Jagan and Viola Burnham) – Janet during self-rule and both of them during the Burnham dictatorship were very active in politics – served in the cabinet or other prominent political posts. Janet Jagan earned her position in the cabinet because she was a revolutionary figure who fought against colonial rule and Burnhamism. Janet earned distinction she owned her political achievement, a hero and iconic figure, with who no other First Ladies can be compared. She earned her reputation separately from her husband and did not depend on him to shine. Janet was also a very popular and likeable First Lady throughout the nation and President (among PPP supporters) till her resignation in August 1999. Thereafter, First Ladies were not active in politics or in the cabinet or in policymaking, playing supporting roles to their husband. The popularity or approval or likeability ratings of all of them were not measured in polls except the limited evaluation conducted by this writer. Sandra Granger was well liked among coalition supporters scoring higher than her husband; and whereas David Granger scored poorly among PPP supporters, Sandra got decent ratings among them. In contrast to her predecessor, Arya has taken a much more active public role.

Arya has had a public visibility unmatched by predecessors. She takes the lead volunteering on public matters such as cleaning the environment and speaking out against domestic violence, drug abuse, alcoholism, suicide, and other issues. She supports the anti-drug and anti-COVID campaign as well as literacy and health programs. She has been giving speeches and being interviewed by the media. Arya Ali is admired and popular across the nation among supporters of all parties. She is non-partisan and does not dabble in political issues. She has stayed out of political conflicts. She has focused on everyday family issues on which everyone would agree.

Although they have no specific task, people do say whether they like or dislike a First Lady. She is part of a worldwide phenomenon of President’s wives being substantially better-liked than their husbands. Because they work as a spokesperson to bring attention to non-controversial issues, they generally win public approval. Not surprisingly, their efforts lead to higher approval rating than their husbands.

President Granger’s dropped from the 60s to the 40s. But First Lady Sandra remained unaffected in the +50% positive ratings. Janet consistently had +50% positive ratings trailing her husband Cheddi who was the most likeable of all Presidents for his caring, austere, and simple life. But Arya’s rating, like her husband, is rising with each month in office. Hers is in the 90s. It is reasonable to assume that part of her popularity comes from the policy of the government and the activism of the President. She is also non-controversial. And she has brought a formal, populist, and cultured style from her family upbringing to the State House in hosting functions and entertaining guests. An illustrative example is hosting dinner for Diwali where she treated guests as Gods and Goddesses as described in the scriptures, and preparing packages of sweets as gifts to take home as is the festival tradition.

Almost everyone rates her as outstanding, excellent, very good and none saying “poor” or “unsatisfactory”.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram