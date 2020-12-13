Tattoo needles; 7 cell phones found in NA prison raid

Latest update December 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service recently seized a number of illegal items from the New Amsterdam Prison in their drive to rid the correction facility of illegal items.
The raid, which is part of an ongoing effort, netted seven cellular phones, eight and half grammes of cannabis, a number of cigarette lighters, a number of tattoo needles and ink, a number of improvised weapons, including ice picks, and a Digicel sim card.
