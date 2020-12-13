Rice Board workers ditches UAAW, choose GAWU as bargaining agent

Latest update December 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, a poll organised by the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB) saw the workers of the Burma Rice Research Station at Burma, West Coast Berbice, deciding that they want to be represented by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU).
The Union of Agricultural and Allied Workers Union (UAAW) was the other union that wanted to represent the workers.
According to GAWU, the workers of the center had approached the GAWU to be their bargaining agent.
“The workers had become most disillusioned with the UAAW which they shared had not been adequately advancing their cause. During the poll which took place between 08:00hrs to 16:00hrs on December 11, 2020, nearly all employees participated in the poll. Those who did not take part were either off-location or on annualized or sick leave.”
GAWU said that following the close of poll, the counting of the ballots revealed that it had obtained 60 votes with the UAAW receiving 16 votes.
“The votes confirmed that the GAWU indeed enjoyed the support of the majority of the workers.
At this time, the results of the elections have to be endorsed by the TURCB and expectedly a Certificate of Recognition will be issued to the GAWU.”
GAWU said that it is hopeful that this process will soon be concluded and it can begin to engage the GRDB.
“From our interactions with the workers they are several matters which require immediate attention.”
