Judiciary launches campaign to build public trust

Kaieteur News – The Supreme Court of Judicature has launched a public education campaign as part of efforts to strengthen public trust in the judiciary.

The project, being supported by the Canada-funded Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening (JURIST) project, will aim to address concerns by members of the public on how the courts operate.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the programme on Thursday, Director of the JURIST project, Gloria Richards-Johnson, noted that the crisis of confidence in the courts is regionally known.

She noted therefore that in this regard, efforts to provide greater legitimacy and protect the judicial system from political exploitation are continuing.

“The possibly of shutting out the public voice seems to be the least effective as well as the least creative way of responding to crisis in the courts. The launch of this public education campaign, together with Guyana judiciary, will ensure that the public are informed at these times is of critical importance,” asserted, Richards-Johnson.

During the launch, Chancellor of Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, spoke of the efforts to ensure that public access to justice is not stymied as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that while the courts’ duties have become more tedious with the onset of COVID-19, all efforts were made to ensure access to justice is not delayed or denied.

“Whenever anything changes the ability of the courts to reach the needs of its citizens,” the Chancellor stressed that “steps must be taken to respond quickly, safely and efficiently.”

“The judiciary had implemented a campaign titled ‘We Can Still Hear You’ and for the first time, the court live-streamed some of its hearings on Youtube and other online platforms,” Justice Cummings-Edwards added.

In her remarks, Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire, explained that public education project was in the making before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The programme was being crafted to help build public trust and confidence in the judicial system. Due to the pandemic, the court was forced to alter its public communications strategy,” the Chief Justice explained.

She added that the launch of the “We Can Still Hear You,” campaign helped to assure citizens that despite the pandemic their matters could still be heard

“Access to justice,” the Chief Justice stressed “continues to be expanded as the court employs a range of technologies and platforms for hearing matter, embracing flexibility about where judges, magistrates, claimants, defendants, prosecutors, jurors, complainants and accused could be located at the time of hearings or trials.”

Given the success of the online strategy, Justice George-Wiltshire noted that it is hoped that public education campaign will take on a similar feat.

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana and Suriname, Lilian Chatterjee, who also spoke at the virtual event, lauded the court’s “We Can Hear You initiative.”

“We have to make our judiciary and judicial system real to the public that’s why I must commend the Guyana judiciary for launching the public education campaign which seeks to assure the citizenry that the wheels of justice keep on turning,” she said.

Despite the global pandemic, the Canadian High Commissioner said that “the court has managed to use communication strategies to ensure that the message of ‘We Can Hear You and We Are Working for You,’ can be heard throughout all segments of the population which in turn engenders trust and confidence in the judicial system.”

As such, Chatterjee stressed that a strong judiciary is one that listens to those they serve.

“I am thrilled to see Guyana’s judiciary using different means to meet and serve more effectively… social media platforms, mobile courts and recording equipment are tools being employed in Guyana right now that help make the court more accessible to the public,” she said.