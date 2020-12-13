Install and Use Your Decorative Lights Safely This Holiday

Kaieteur News – Whether it’s for the decoration of your home at Christmas, a party or any special occasion, decorative lights can really add to the atmosphere. However, as with any electrical outfit, decorative lights also need to be properly installed to ensure they do not become a threat to your family, your home or your business.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), based on the requirements of the National Standard for Seasonal and holiday products (GYS 232:2017), monitors decorative lights to ensure compliance with the relevant requirements and safe use.

Decorative lights for sale must comply with relevant safety standards. It is illegal in many countries to offer decorative lights for sale without the necessary safety approval. Decorative lights must be tested for safety and approved for use by an independent testing and certification body.

Users need to ensure that they acquire the appropriate kind of decorative lights. If you are going to use the decorative lighting outdoors make sure they are suitable for outdoor use.

Never use indoor lighting outside because the insulation on the wires is not suitable for wet or windy weather and may result in fires, electric shocks and/or injuries to people.

For lights that are going to be re-used from a previous occasion, users must ensure that when they are taken out of storage, they are examined for defects such as damaged wires, burnt-out bulbs or loose connections.

Meanwhile, new lights should be checked for loose or missing bulbs. It is crucial that you unplug the light set from the power source before replacing the bulbs. Always ensure that new bulbs are of the same type and wattage to avoid the lighting set overheating which could cause a fire.

Regularly monitor your lighting for faulty and burnt-out bulbs and replace them immediately.

Finally, here are four key safety reminders for users of decorative lights:

-Always turn lights off when going to bed or going out for extensive periods.

-Do not attempt to alter or make modifications to the lights.

-Fully unwind any extension cords to prevent overheating.

-Ensure that lights are plugged into the right voltage.

With all this in mind, enjoy your beautiful, safe, decorative lighting displays this holiday.

For further information, call the GNBS on Telephone number: 219-0065 or 219-0069 or visit the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org