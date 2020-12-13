Latest update December 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Hire car driver, passenger arrested after 50-kilo Moleson Creek ganja bust

Dec 13, 2020 News

Arrested: Hire car driver, Imran Johara

The seized ganja

Kaieteur News – A hire car driver is now in custody and likely to face the court after being busted with over 50 kilos of ganja.
According to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) yesterday, the seizure took place on Thursday at Moleson Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne.
The two persons in custody include, Imran Johara, 33, a hire car driver of Line Path C, East Berbice-Corentyne and a “young male.”
CANU said that its officers conducted a narcotic operation at Moleson Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne, where they intercepted motorcar, HC 9071.
It was disclosed that Johara was the driver and there was one occupant.
“A search of the hire car was conducted in the presence of the two occupants of the hire car and several parcels of cannabis were found in the vehicle. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” CANU said in its statement.

 

 

