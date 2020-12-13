First JetBlue flight lands

Kaieteur News – At approximately 22:03 hours on Friday, low-cost US-based JetBlue, officially commenced non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), with the first roundtrip flight arriving back in New

York yesterday morning.

The new service will operate up to four times weekly on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 neo aircraft, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport disclosed yesterday.

One hundred and fifty passengers were onboard JetBlue’s first official flight to Guyana.

“JetBlue’s arrival in Guyana introduces our low fares and award-winning service to another new market in the Caribbean and Latin America where customers have long faced high prices and little competition,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We remain committed to this important region of our network and continue to connect more travelers with the people and places they want to see.”

JetBlue’s newest route connects New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with the capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.

Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America that JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in the broader Caribbean and Latin American region to nearly 40 destinations.

“We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our beautiful country, Guyana,” said Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. He was present at the airport Friday night with several other government and airport officials.

“We are confident that their entry into the local market will help to advance the aviation sector, especially at a time when the sector is looking to rebuild, in the midst of this global pandemic. This latest investment by JetBlue – even in the current environment – also speaks to the level of confidence the airlines has placed on our country as a lucrative destination of choice.”

JetBlue’s A321 neo aircraft feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat

available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort,

adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach.

The in-flight entertainment is powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity.

With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100

channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue offers customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies, the CJIA statement said.