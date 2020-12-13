EPA to conduct environmental assessment for new Demerara River Bridge

─ public given 28 days from today to raise concerns

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency will soon conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of a new bridge across the Demerara River.

This comes following an application by the Public Works Ministry’s Work Services Group.

This key step, which is stipulated in the Environmental Protection Act, Cap 20:05, Laws of Guyana, will facilitate the public’s written submissions on questions and matters to be addressed or considered in the EIA.

In the EPA’s notice, which is published in today’s Kaieteur News, the agency said the public would have 28 days to make their submissions after the notice is publicized.

These submissions would thereafter form part of the EIA, which is a prerequisite for the EPA to approve or reject the proposed development project.

Notably, since it came into office, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic government has made the flagship project a top priority, in keeping with its manifesto promise to resolve the burdensome traffic on and around the existing bridge, which has outlived its efficiency.

On Friday last, 42 companies responded to the government’s invitation for submission of Expressions of Interest (EoI) to design and build the new bridge from Nandy Park to Meer Zorgen/ La Grange. This four-lane, high-span fixed bridge, which is commonly referred to as a “flyover bridge,” is set to be built with the lifespan of 50 years, and will not require opening or retraction to allow for maritime traffic. Notably, no costs for the project have yet been established.

The new four-lane bridge is expected to stimulate other key infrastructural projects that will lead to numerous spin-off benefits. One major project will be a four-lane highway from the new bridge on the Region Three end, to Parika.

Two months ago, when President Ali had visited a possible alignment of the new thoroughfare, he said the project is expected to stimulate the growth of the housing, tourism, industrial, agricultural sectors and others.