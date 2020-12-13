Latest update December 13th, 2020 12:04 AM

Dialogue is needed to diffuse tension in society and to build trust

Dec 13, 2020 Letters

Dear Editor,

In my letter “Jagdeo should give Granger the benefit of the doubt” (SN, 30th September 2015) I stipulated that dialogue is needed to diffuse tension in society and to build trust. It is time for David Granger to give President Irfaan Ali the benefit of the doubt. Dialogue without preconditions is needed in Guyanese society. Hopefully President Irfaan Ali will open the door for Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon and initiate dialogue without preconditions.

Yours truly,
Sean Ori

 

