Confession of a Party

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when a young child went to confession. De child begin, “Father, I have done a small but cruel thing. It is no great or terrible sin, but it eats upon my conscience.”

“Speak, it does the soul much good to be absolved of a venal sin.”

“Father, my sister keeps a dog which I presented to her as a wee puppy, and she loved to feed and play with him. But as he grew she came to neglect him, leaving him to feed himself. Father I cared for the dog as my sister would not. When he was thirsty I gave him milk, and fish when he was hungry. Yet in the evenings he would crawl back to my sister.”

“And you never mistreated him? Never beat him or left him hungry as punishment?”

“No, Father! But I did do him wrong, for I began to pen him in the evenings, for his own good, so that he did not go back to my cruel sister. But now instead of me he lives unloved in my sister’s house again, for she has let him back in and feigns remorse. It was a wrong thing I did Father, putting a dog in a pen, but I truly meant it as a kind act.”

“Even the kindest acts can be wicked. But all you need do is repent. Now that you accept you have done wrong.”

“But Father, I would do it again if I could.”

“You say your sister has allowed him back into her house? Are you sure what you did was really the best for the animal?”

“Father, I came here for absolution.”

“There can be no absolution without true repentance.”

“But I have, Father.”

“No child. I’m afraid if you will not repent you must go. Go and Sin no more!”

Talk half and wait to see who prepared to sin no more.