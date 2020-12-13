Brazil Govt. to hold public hearings on auctioning of its mineral lands

Brazil (BNAmericas) – Brazilian mining regulator ANM will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday afternoon on guidelines for the planned auction of thousands of areas for mineral exploration. The government is planning to offer exploration concessions for around 5,000 areas as part of efforts to attract investment and diversify the sector, according to an ANM statement. The hearing will be transmitted live on the ANM channel on YouTube at this link. Details on how to send suggestions during the hearing can be found here. “The ANM rounds offering areas for mining began in September this year. In the first round, used as a pilot project, approximately 500 areas were made available for exploration of minerals used mainly in infrastructure and civil construction, such as sand, gravel, clay (red ceramic), and gypsum,” the regulator said.“ANM has now not only expanded the offer, but also intends to provide more attractive areas than those of the first round,” it added.

Brazil is highly dependent on relatively few mining products, with iron ore representing two thirds of sector revenue, followed by gold and copper.