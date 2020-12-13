Bandit shot dead after Eccles warehouse raid

Kaieteur News – A robbery attempt on a bond, by at least two bandits on Friday evening went horribly wrong for one of them.

After the smoke cleared, one of the men was found dead on the scene, along the Eccles access road to the Haags Bosch dumpsite.

The man, identified as Zadan Mohamed of Annandale Pump Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed sometime after 21:00 hrs., during an exchange of gunfire with security guards.

Kaieteur News was told that the brief shootout went down at Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This newspaper understands that the guards were doing a routine check at a bond located in the area, when they bumped into the bandits trying to break in.

The bandits reportedly panicked and one of them reportedly opened fire at the security guards.

The guards, who were also armed, were forced to seek cover, and while doing so they returned fire.

The bandits ran and scaled a fence but one of them, who appeared to have been hit, collapsed while trying to maneuver his way across a trench.

The police were called to the scene. The bandit appeared to have received a fatal shot to his abdomen.

Kaieteur News was told by residents that he was a known menace in the area. They also believed that he may have been part of several break-ins and robberies in the area.

Kaieteur News was told that the bond was robbed on several occasions.

“We always had break-ins,” one businessman said. However, no one has been charged.