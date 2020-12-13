19 new COVID-19 cases for Region 10

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, of which Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) accounted for 19 of them.

Regions Five and Eight were the only regions recording no new cases.

This information was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, which also revealed that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 5,879.

Further, it was reported that 628 persons are in approved home isolation; 47 in institutional isolation; 33 in institutional quarantine while six are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 154 deaths with 5,044 persons recovered.

Additionally, 33,656 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide to date.