Latest update December 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

19 new COVID-19 cases for Region 10

Dec 13, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, of which Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) accounted for 19 of them.
Regions Five and Eight were the only regions recording no new cases.
This information was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, which also revealed that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 5,879.
Further, it was reported that 628 persons are in approved home isolation; 47 in institutional isolation; 33 in institutional quarantine while six are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 154 deaths with 5,044 persons recovered.
Additionally, 33,656 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide to date.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Forde and Alves hail GFF congress as ‘Productive’

Forde and Alves hail GFF congress as ‘Productive’

Dec 13, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Head of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde and his General Secretary, Ian Alves, both labeled yesterday’s Ordinary Congress as, “Productive and successful.” The...
Read More
GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 Final

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 Final

Dec 13, 2020

Russian Umar Kremlev is new AIBA President

Russian Umar Kremlev is new AIBA President

Dec 13, 2020

Minister of Sports Charles Ramson determined to fulfill promises

Minister of Sports Charles Ramson determined to...

Dec 13, 2020

Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day meet called off

Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day meet called...

Dec 13, 2020

ECCC shortlists 18 for Inter Association U19 tourney

ECCC shortlists 18 for Inter Association U19...

Dec 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Invite

    Kaieteur News – The Leader of the PNC/R appears to be flummoxed by the Presidential invitation for him to attend a... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]