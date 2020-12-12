Woman dies in WCB minibus accident – others injured

Latest update December 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old woman of Dundee Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), yesterday lost her life following a horrific accident on the Brittania Public Road, WCB.
Dead is Deoranie Sukhram, while two others – the driver of the minibus Sukhram was in and another passenger – are hospitalized with injuries. The driver has been identified as Ukhram Tillak, 40, of No 7 Village, WCB, and the passenger has been identified as Neolla Barnwell, 38, of El Dorado, WCB.
Reports are that yesterday, at about 06:20 hrs.
on the Brittania Public Road, Tillak was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane with his minibus BPP 7638. Kaieteur News is informed that the driver of the minibus was speeding and the road was wet from the rainfall. It was while he was negotiating a right bend that he lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a fence on the northern side of the road.
As a result of the impact, he and the passengers, Sukhram and Barnwell, received injuries about their bodies and were taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where Sukhram, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the minibus at the time of the accident, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Traffic cops are investigating.
Dec 12, 2020Kaieteur News – Several Guyanese cricketers are set to take part in this year’s US Open T20 Cup which is set to commence on December 15 at the Central Broward County Stadium in Florida. The...
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The AFC issued a press statement yesterday that has brought into stark reality the ancient saying that... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is expected to earn US$200M in oil revenues this year. This is 50 percent less than what ExxonMobil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]