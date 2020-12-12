Woman dies in WCB minibus accident – others injured

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old woman of Dundee Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), yesterday lost her life following a horrific accident on the Brittania Public Road, WCB.

Dead is Deoranie Sukhram, while two others – the driver of the minibus Sukhram was in and another passenger – are hospitalized with injuries. The driver has been identified as Ukhram Tillak, 40, of No 7 Village, WCB, and the passenger has been identified as Neolla Barnwell, 38, of El Dorado, WCB.

Reports are that yesterday, at about 06:20 hrs.

on the Brittania Public Road, Tillak was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane with his minibus BPP 7638. Kaieteur News is informed that the driver of the minibus was speeding and the road was wet from the rainfall. It was while he was negotiating a right bend that he lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a fence on the northern side of the road.

As a result of the impact, he and the passengers, Sukhram and Barnwell, received injuries about their bodies and were taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where Sukhram, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the minibus at the time of the accident, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Traffic cops are investigating.