Will the real President stand up?

DEAR EDITOR,

I write with great concern and trepidation as I have seen the recent ruling by the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire concerning Ms. Oneidge Walrond-Allicock.

I do not claim to know her, but I am always thankful for those who offer themselves up for public service. Nevertheless, I do believe that if one wishes to serve, it must be done in the correct and legal manner. Regrettably, this was not done and the nation was forced to hear an embarrassing excuse by AG Nandlall which could not veil the lie that was previously permeated. It further brings into question, all of the decisions that she took as Minister of Tourism and the bills and budget that she recently voted on.

President Ali, I know when this fiasco started, you referred to her as an honourable woman but the High Court has shown that her appointment was mired in dishonour.

Mr. President, I am calling on you to do the honourable act and rescind Ms. Walrond-Allicock’s appointment as Minister and Member of Parliament. I know that decision will cause friction with VP Jagdeo, since she was his selection, but I believe this is an opportunity for you to show your strength and leadership as President.

Best Regards,

Rohan Jagnarine