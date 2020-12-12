Triumph man discovered dead in house – Labourer arrested

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man of Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday discovered dead in his house with wounds to his body, and the police have arrested a 29-year-old labourer of Kadoo Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, in relation to the murder.

The dead man has been identified as, Christopher Findlay, the younger brother of Pastor Patrick Findlay.

According to the police, Findlay was killed between 08:00hrs and 12:00hrs at his home. It is reported that the man was last seen alive by his neighbour around 08:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that Findlay and the suspect had a misunderstanding. When the neighbour returned from work about 12:00hrs, he decided to check on Findlay and that’s when he discovered Findlay laying on a bed motionless with wounds to his left eye, face and his elbow.

An alarm was raised and Findlay was taken to the Beterverwagting Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was transported to the Lyken’s Funeral Home and the matter was reported.

Investigation is ongoing.