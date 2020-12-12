Triumph man discovered dead in house – Labourer arrested

Latest update December 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man of Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday discovered dead in his house with wounds to his body, and the police have arrested a 29-year-old labourer of Kadoo Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, in relation to the murder.
The dead man has been identified as, Christopher Findlay, the younger brother of Pastor Patrick Findlay.
According to the police, Findlay was killed between 08:00hrs and 12:00hrs at his home. It is reported that the man was last seen alive by his neighbour around 08:00hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that Findlay and the suspect had a misunderstanding. When the neighbour returned from work about 12:00hrs, he decided to check on Findlay and that’s when he discovered Findlay laying on a bed motionless with wounds to his left eye, face and his elbow.
An alarm was raised and Findlay was taken to the Beterverwagting Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was transported to the Lyken’s Funeral Home and the matter was reported.
Investigation is ongoing.
Dec 12, 2020Kaieteur News – Several Guyanese cricketers are set to take part in this year’s US Open T20 Cup which is set to commence on December 15 at the Central Broward County Stadium in Florida. The...
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The AFC issued a press statement yesterday that has brought into stark reality the ancient saying that... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is expected to earn US$200M in oil revenues this year. This is 50 percent less than what ExxonMobil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]