Latest update December 12th, 2020 12:16 AM
Dec 12, 2020 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
Weeks ago, when students of the Three Miles Secondary and Bartica Secondary Schools tested positive for the Coronavirus, the Ministry of Education should have done the prudent thing and closed the schools. At the time of writing this letter, the situation at the Three Miles Secondary School is completely out of control, as students, teachers and even kitchen staff have been tested positive, yet the authorities seem bent on a disaster course. We need to understand that the pandemic is a wake-up call and we need to look up-ward. We can be university trained and still lack commonsense. Then we will make wrong decisions. Scripture is clear on this matter. Isaiah 29: verse 13 and 14 says: (13)“Wherefore the Lord said, for as much as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour Me, but have removed their heart far from Me, and their fear towards Me in taught by the precept of men; (14) therefore, behold, I will proceed to do a marvelous work and a wonder: for the wisdom of their wise men shall perish and the understanding of their prudent men (and women) shall be hid.”
For quite some time, we here in Guyana have been experiencing this. Our politicians have all gone mad, past and present Government officials have proven themselves as dunces. Even religious leaders have been blinded. Imagine, a Bishop of a major church has said that the anti-sodomy laws should be abolished. Think of it, an educated religious leader is aiding and abetting buggery, which can only be called what it really is: a nasty act against nature and all that God stands for. They will continue to go around in circles until they have accepted the wisdom of God by accepting Christ in their lives.
Yours respectfully,
E.C. Lobert
