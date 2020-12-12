Latest update December 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating a suspected arson committed on Arakaka Police Outpost located at Arakaka, North West District. Based on information received, the incident occurred at around 02:30hrs yesterday.
A subordinate officer, who was on duty at the time reportedly told investigators that he and other ranks were performing duties in the enquiries office when they heard a loud explosion and instantly saw a huge blaze to the front door of the building. Upon see this, the ranks immediately rushed for some water to extinguish the fire.
Reports are that the front door of the building was scorched and a five-gallon bottle that was at the front door was partly burnt. Checks were made around the building but no one was seen around the area. According to the reports, no one was injured during the incident. The police along with the Guyana Fire Service have launched an investigation into the matter.
