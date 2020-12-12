Several Guyanese slated to take part in US Open T20 tourney

Kaieteur News – Several Guyanese cricketers are set to take part in this year’s US Open T20 Cup which is set to commence on December 15 at the Central Broward County Stadium in Florida. The Guyanese slated to take part are left-handed batsman Assad Fudadin, leg spinner Devendra Bishoo, fast bowler, Ronsford Beaton, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Paul Wintz, Trevon Griffith, Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Sinclair, Sherfane Rutherford, Anthony Bramble, Christopher Barnwell and Derwin Christian.

The contracted Guyana Jaguars players were given time off to play in the tournament which also includes West Indies T20 stars Andre Russell and Chris Gayle.The tournament which is being sanctioned by the International Cricket Council will see the top two teams from the each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The 15-match tournament will conclude on December 20; the defending champions are Somerset Cavaliers. In the opening fixtures, Brampton Pacers CC will face Afghan Zwanan CC at 10:00hrs, Atlanta Param Veers will play 22 Yards Sultan CC at 13:30hrs and Somerset Cavaliers CC will battle Samp Army at 17:00hrs. Teams-Punjab Blues: Gary Bhullar, Harry Bhullar, Gurinder Saini, Iknoor Singh, Mohd Asif, Amitoze Singh, Nikhil Kanchan, Ranaq Sharma, Jay Singh, Tirth Patel, Aditya Joshi, Abhimanyu Rajp, Chetan Rajput, Masoom Patel, Derwin Christian, Sainikeathen Reddy, Saurabh Joshi, Zubair Ilyas, Vinay Chauhan.

Teams – Atlanta Param Veers: Rayad Emrit (captain), Chris Gayle, Param Patel, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Darpan Patel, Damian Ebanks, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Marquino Mindley, Kissondath Magram, Garth Garvey, Steven Taylor, Delray Rawlins, Corey Anderson, Kesrick Williams, Evroy Dyer, Mark Parchment, Heer Patel, Ishmael Parchment.

US All-Stars: Zishawn Qureshi (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Ali Shafique, Jaskaran Malhotra, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Muhammad Ali Khan, Liam Plunkett, Saad Zafar, Rajesh Sharma, Herlando Johnson, Honey Gori, Naseer Khan, Damien Rowe, Omari Williams, Adullah Shah, Samih Sadiq, Abdullah Sheikh, Christopher Lamont, Sameer Khan.

Somerset Cavaliers: Syed Najaf Shah (captain), Andre Russell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sohaib Maqsood, Navin Stewart, Kennar Lewis, Shawn Findlay, Ali Imran, Gudakesh Motie, Aaron Jones, Sami Aslam, Asad Ghous, Rusty Theron, Paul Wintz, Akshay Homraj, Syed Abdullah, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Mohammad, Krishmar Sanotie, Muhammad Irfran.

Brampton Pacers: Jagjit Randhawa (captain), Leonardo Julien, Waqas Butt, Asad Zaidi, Jagdeep Randhawa, Ranjeet Singh, Tejinder Dhaliwal, Sukhjinder Sangha, Junaid Siddiqui, Salman Nazar, Sukhdeep Brar, Ranveer Singh, Balkar Kainth, Dunae Nathaniel, Sikandar Raza, Mark Deyal, Zachary Sattaur, Ricky Nayar, Dale Africa, Fuad Azadi.

Afghan Zwanan CC: Shiva Kumar, Nawaz Khan, Harish Kakani, Ronsford Beaton, Assad Fudadin, Cody Chetty, Mario Ramp (wicketkeeper), Dominque Rikki, Gaurav Bajaj, Ryan Francis, Earl Henningham, Kirk Thomson, Zia Shahzad, Zaki Sultani, Akeem Dodson, Esa Kunarai, Sher Afzal, Taha Jamal, Shakaib Rehan Reahimi, Mohmmad Choudury.

22 Yards Sultan: Trevon Griffith, Ahad Malik (captain), Asad Ali, Jatinder Singh, Dane Piedt, Christopher Barnwell, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Aaquib Sulheri, Sherfane Rutherford, Adnan Bajwa, Chadwick Walton, Anthony Bramble, Rikin Parikh, Ameeq Khan, Toqueer Abassi, Jessy Singh, Charan Singh, Devendra Bishoo, Eraj Abidi.

Samp Army: Abhiram Bolisetty, Aditya Gupta, Akul Gupta, Aryan Shah (wicketkeeper), Gaurav Khanna, Hitesh Patel, Kunal Sehgal, Nilesh Patel (vice-captain), Prit Patel, Rohan Phadke, Sanjay Stanley (captain), Sanram Patel, Owais Jeelani, Chandu Kasireddy, Akash Joshi (wicketkeeper), Mujtaba Tariq, Akshar Patel, Utkaresh Srivastava, Gautham Ravindran, Aryan Ghotkar.