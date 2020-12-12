Ramjattan is coming to town

DEAR EDITOR,

While Mr. Ramjattan is braving the cold and facing the heat on the granting of licences, perhaps he will weather the storm and muster up the courage to throw some light on the following: During his budget debate presentation, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, stated that Ramjattan was issuing firearm licences without any engagement with the Firearm Licensing Board, and more so, while his government was in caretaker-mode, following the no-confidence motion. Minister Benn said, “It appears as though 2020 was a banner year for the issuance of firearms at the hand of the Minister without the engagement of the Firearm Licensing Board. Sixty-one percent of all firearms issued in 2020 were issued at the hands of the Minister without the engaging of the Firearm Licensing Board.” Okay Mr. Ramjattan, let’s give our mouths licence to wag.

This guy is a real “janjat.” Earlier in March when asked what intelligence was, he had said that, “Intelligence means intelligence,” not even offering a synonym for further explanation. The trouble is, Guyana never heard the “real ting” about “From Russia With Love.” During the elections, Hughes and Ramjattan had damning evidence about a Russian, American, Libyan and a Russian/American who were attempting to tamper with the integrity of the Guyana Elections, in collaboration with the PPP/C. Police reportedly seized a number of flash drives, computers, tablets, and other electronic items from the men. Those items have been lodged. It was reported, Ramjattan had relayed that they were forced to deport the foreign nationals after their “intelligence realized that there was some conspiracy to tap into GECOM’s computer system.” Can someone check the police records to verify the lodging of those equipment and where are they? Perhaps, he can now tell the full story?

Respectfully,

Jai Lall