Over $825M in housing projects awarded

Latest update December 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-four contracts were awarded yesterday to contractors during a simple ceremony at the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said it is part of the Ministry’s approach to achieving its mandate of providing better housing opportunities for Guyanese. It is also a step closer to fulfilling the Government’s promise of 50,000 house lots over the next five years.
Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, charged the contractors to execute their duties to the best of their ability, to ensure that Guyanese are able to achieve their dream of homeownership.
CH&PA CEO, Sherwyn Greaves, said the projects will see road construction and upgrades, land preparations and a number of infrastructural works.
Government has disclosed that it has over 60,000 applications for house lots and turn-key homes on file with search on to find lands in the 10 administrative regions.
Dec 12, 2020Kaieteur News – Several Guyanese cricketers are set to take part in this year’s US Open T20 Cup which is set to commence on December 15 at the Central Broward County Stadium in Florida. The...
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Dec 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The AFC issued a press statement yesterday that has brought into stark reality the ancient saying that... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is expected to earn US$200M in oil revenues this year. This is 50 percent less than what ExxonMobil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]