Over $825M in housing projects awarded

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four contracts were awarded yesterday to contractors during a simple ceremony at the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said it is part of the Ministry’s approach to achieving its mandate of providing better housing opportunities for Guyanese. It is also a step closer to fulfilling the Government’s promise of 50,000 house lots over the next five years.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, charged the contractors to execute their duties to the best of their ability, to ensure that Guyanese are able to achieve their dream of homeownership.

CH&PA CEO, Sherwyn Greaves, said the projects will see road construction and upgrades, land preparations and a number of infrastructural works.

Government has disclosed that it has over 60,000 applications for house lots and turn-key homes on file with search on to find lands in the 10 administrative regions.