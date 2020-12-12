Home Affairs Ministry to launch job satisfaction survey for police

– to measure public trust, confidence and satisfaction in policing

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to launch a job satisfaction survey for the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and a separate survey to measure public trust, confidence and satisfaction in the GPF.

According to a press release, the first survey will be conducted electronically to measure the level of satisfaction of the police officers at their workplace. The purpose of the survey is to determine the level of satisfaction of the police officers and put measures in place based on the results of the survey.

The survey will commence on Sunday December 13, 2020, and is expected to last for three weeks. The Ministry posited that they support the view that it is critical to maintain an effective and proficient workforce and the performance of the officers.

Additionally, a separate survey will be conducted for citizens since their views are vital for the force to understand the public and to work towards getting citizens involved in developing policies and improving the practice of the policing.

The release stated that the purpose of the second survey is to determine how effective the GPF is when dealing with the public, and the stage of trust, confidence and satisfaction of the citizens. The Ministry is interested in the observation of fair and dignified treatment based on interactions with police officers for the past year.