Govt. should encourage youths in aviation

DEAR EDITOR,

I write to salute young Azam Ally on his achievement of being the first locally trained helicopter pilot and getting a pilot licence at only age 19 (News item). He is a role model for youths. His achievement would hopefully foreshadow the advancement of young aviators.

Azam Ally is a lucky one, able to achieve his dream and continue a family tradition of being in “air aviation” or flying because of the training he received from the private sector and his family. The government quickly recognizes the achievement of the youth. This government seems very supportive of the private sector and of helping young minds to pursue their ambitions; private sector must be the engine of growth and the driver of the economy. The government recognizes the role of the private sector in aviation; that is why Azam’s feat is touted by the line Ministry. Government must do more than simply recognize achievement. It must play a major role in helping people to achieve, by providing training in aviation, in the armed forces to non-cadets as well.

The preceding government was not so supportive of the private sector and of aviation or of helping youngsters to become pilots, at least in one case in which I recommended an Indian youngster for training in the armed forces as a pilot. I sought the intervention of several Ministers, who I knew closely; none helped (or lack a say in the government) to get the youngster (whose name I am protecting by calling Shawn) from East Coast into the GDF pilot or aviation training. The young man passed seven CXCs and did the theoretical, book training in aviation school in the private sector. Shawn displayed a love and propensity for aviation. He excelled, passed with outstanding grades. That is all the family could afford. He lacked the resources for the air experience; he came from a humble family without much resources. He applied to the army for training, but was rebuffed. Thus, he could not be a pilot or acquire the licence. The army could (should) have co-opted him when he applied to bring ethnic diversity to the armed forces. Unlike its predecessor, this government has pursued ethnic diversity in all of its undertakings.

Minister Juan Edghill stated that we (government and private sector) must encourage and support young people to go after and achieve their dreams. Azam Ally pursued his ambition and was very fortunate to have family resources and support to realize his aviation dream having come from a family of pilots. Others lack similar support and encouragement and need public support and resources. Government must step in to fill the void. The army should open training to non-cadet youngsters of all ethnicities to pursue aviation training – especially those who lack financial resources as that East Coast youngster who wanted so badly to become a pilot to grow the aviation industry in Guyana. He has since settled for lesser achievement where family’s finances can reach.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram