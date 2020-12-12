Gokarn Ramdhani commence third decade in charge of Badminton following BGM

Air Badminton, a new competition to be launched on Thursday

Experienced administrator Gokarn Ramdhani has once again been elected to head the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) following that entity’s Biennial General Meeting on Thursday last at the Guyana Olympic Association Headquarters, Block XXX Plantation Liliendaal.

His fellow executive members are all experienced administrators and have been serving for at least one decade each.

The full executive committee elected for the 2021-2022 cycle are: President-Gokarn Ramdhani, Vice President-Ayanna Watson, Secretary-Emelia Ramdhani, Assistant Secretary-Dr. Shivanne Persaud, Treasurer-Darrell Carpenay, Assistant Treasurer-Marlon Chung. Committee Members-Ryan Chang and Ernesto Choo-A-Fat.

Sub-Committee Chairpersons are: Emergency Committee (Disciplinary): Dr. Anna Perrreira, Selection Committee (Players/Teams): Chet Bowlen, Fixtures Committee (Matches & Competitions): Dr. Easa Sanichara, Fund Rasing Committee: Christine Kumar, National Captain: Akili Haynes, International Captain: Narayan Ramdhani.

Meanwhile, a press release from the GBA has indicated that the Association would be hosting an Air Badminton, The New Outdoor Game display on Thursday (December 17) at the National Park(from 16:00 – 18:00hrs) where they are hoping to launch with Demonstrations. The general public is being invited along as well as Badminton players.

AIRBADMINTON – THE NEW OUTDOOR GAME

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and HSBC have jointly launched a new outdoor game, AirBadminton, and a new outdoor shuttlecock, the AirShuttle, at a global launch ceremony outside the Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China.

AirBadminton is an ambitious new development project in partnership with HSBC, BWF’s Global Development Partner, designed to create opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton on hard, grass and sand surfaces in parks, gardens, streets, playgrounds and beaches around the world.

The project has been five years in the making, starting with a vision to develop a new outdoor shuttlecock with increased durability, stability and wind resistance to allow people to have a more positive experience of badminton outdoors.

“This is a momentous occasion for badminton. Strategically, AirBadminton will allow to fulfill our overall objective of putting a badminton racket in the hands of as many people as possible.

“Given that most people’s first experience with badminton comes in an outdoor environment, we are now making it easier for everyone to access the sport through a new outdoor game and new shuttlecock, the AirShuttle.

“In the future, we see AirBadminton as an exciting, new, energetic version of the sport. Overall, the aim is to inspire more people to play more badminton in more places.”