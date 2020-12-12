GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 cricket

W/Dem Masters, Regal Masters advance to today’s final; Gittens shine for Regal Masters in contsroversial game

By Sean Devers

West Demerara Masters and Regal Masters, led by a fine all-round performance Chien Gittens, advanced to today’s final of the GCB/Tropical Spring Over-40 T20 tournament set for Everest starting at noon.

West Demerara Masters beat West Demerara Maravicks by five wickets while Regal Masters were 43-2 in 3.5 overs replying to Jai Hind Jaguars 97 all out in 20 overs when rain stopped play.

However, the Umpires deemed the ground fit enough for play but Jai Hind Jaguars refused to play and game was awarded to Regal Masters.

When the rain stopped play the revised target was 47 from eight overs but with two batsmen and the Jai Hind Jaguars team on the field no ball was bowled since the Berbicans employed delaying tactics resulting in the Umpires awarding to game to Regal Masters.

In the first game, West Demerara Marevicks were limited to 67-8 off 15 overs as only Munishwar Balgobin with 24 and Sohan Bedesse with 20 reached 20. Chabiraj Ramchand took 3-8 while Ramesh Thakur had 2-12 for West Demerara Masters who replied with 68-5 in 12.4 overs.

West Demerara Masters slumped to 16-4 before Skipper Sudesh Persaud with an unbeaten 21 and Prahalad Singh (8) carried the score to 36 before Singh departed. Persaud and Patrick Khan (11) added 32 for fifth wicket to see their team to a less than a convincing win.

Devendra Ramdehol had 3-2 and Lalta Suknanan took 2-18 took in a losing cause for Marvericks. Earlier, after a period of bright sunshine, angry looking clouds gathered over the Everest sward and the opening game was delayed by 20 minutes.

West Demerara Marevicks, which just 10 players won the toss and opted to on a good track and fast outfield due to sweltering heat on Wednesday and Thursday. The left-handed Mohan Chaitram hit Sudesh Persaud over cover for four.

But after the first over there was a heavy downpour chasing the players and Umpires off the ground which hosted its first First-Class match in 1997 when Guyana played England. A strong Atlantic Breeze soon blew away the clouds and the rain was replaced with hazy sunshine and a delay of 80 minutes, play resumed and the overs reduced to 15.

Munishwar Balgobin, one of seven batsmen with fifties in the tournament, spanked Ramesh Thakur past extra cover for a boundary in the first over after the resumption before Chaitram (4) was bowled by Thakur at 14-1.

Lalta Suknanan (2) was given LBW at 18-2 and stood at the crease for a long time before Sohan Bedesse joined Balgobin and was dropped first ball much to disgust of Thakur. With conditions becoming overcast the burly Bedesse deposited Deoram Persaud onto the Lawn Tennis Court before another shower stopped play after 7.2 overs with the score on 33-2.

After a short break Balgobin lofted Steve Haripaul for six before being caught at long-off next ball for 24 with a six and a four at 41-3. David Alert joined Bedesse who clobbered Sewnarine Mathura for six but provided Sudesh Persaud with his second well-judged catch inches from the boundary ropes next ball after clearing the boundary twice in his 20 to leave the score on 51-4 as Chabiraj Ramchand struck.

Without addition to the score Eon Williams was bowled by Ramchand and nobody else reached double figures. In the afternoon game, Jai Hind Jaguars were bowled out for 97 off the last ball of their 20 overs.

Skipper Verapen Moonsammy hit three sixes and a four in his 37 and along with Anil Beharry who reached the venue late and made 21 with a six and two fours added 47 for the seventh wicket.

Chien Gittens grabbed 4-9 and got support from Conrad Bole who finished with 2-9 for Regal Masters. Rain stopped play after 3.3 over with Regal Masters on 43-2 with Gittens who hit two boundaries in an unbeaten 16 and David Dick who blasted two sixes in 18 put together 43 in 3.4 overs before he was dismissed by Narine Deonarine who then trapped Roy Persaud LBW for a duck in the same over.

On resumption the target was reduced to eight overs with 47 to win and after a long delay which included the Berbicians walking off the damp outfield even though the Umpires deemed play was possible the game was awarded to the city side.

Earlier, Berbice team Jai Hind Jaguars recovered from 12-5 in the fourth over as Gittens with three wickets and Boele with two were the architects of destruction. When Lyndon Lyght removed Ramalingum Mangali (5) the Berbicians were in a deep hole on 37-6.

The inform Beharry (21), the leading run scoring in the Berbice zone, joined Moonsammy (38) to 84 before Moonsammy was run out and Beharry was sent packing by fellow Berbician Eion Abel in the same over after putting together 47 for the seventh wicket.