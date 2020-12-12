GABBFF/Fitness Express ‘Resilience’ Virtual competition set for this evening at NCC

31 athletes to battle for over 1M in cash

Following months of involuntary lockdown owing the covid-19 pandemic which has rocked every corner of the world, the go ahead to resume some level of competition by the National Task Force has been granted to the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF).

To this end, the Federation teamed up with long time sponsor, Fitness Express to bring off ‘Resilience’ a virtual competition set for tonight at the National Cultural Centre from 20:00hrs.

Thirty-one of the best bodies including reigning Mr. Guyana, Marlon ‘Bolo’ Bennett and Miss Bikini Rosanna Fung would be aiming to brush aside their opposition to win attractive prizes on offer. Physique, Miss Bikini and two divisions in the bodybuilding segment, Lightweight and Heavyweight would be contested.

The top three from the bodybuilding competition will clash for the overall title with the winning guaranteed $200,000. Top three finishers in all the categories prior to the overall would be rewarded with purses of $100,000, $70,000 and $50,000, respectively along with hampers compliments of Fitness Express.

Medals and other incentives would be on offer for the other athletes who do not make the cut for the top positions. Former Mr. Guyana, Kerwyn Clarke is expected to be the Guest Poser for tonight’s action.

Fans and supporters need not be worried as they would be able to follow all the action live via the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport facebook page, HJTV, NCN Channel 11, Channel 28 and NTN. The entire production of the event would be managed by Hits and Jams Entertainment.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Honorable Charles Ramson Jnr. will be on hand to witness the action, Ramson’s Ministry also playing a part in facilitating this competition which has been welcomed by the GABBFF.

According the Federation President, Keavon Bess, this competition is exactly what the doctor ordered as athletes have been severely affected due to the lack of competition as well as not being able to exercise as they would have liked given the restrictions to safeguard from covid-19.

“The GABBFF would like to express gratitude to all who have worked to make this show a reality including the MCY&S and Fitness Express. We are guaranteeing you two hours of solid competition and we look forward to fans spreading the word.”

Owner of Fitness Express Jamie McDonald in an invited comment said that his commitment to the sport and sports in Guyana remains the same despite the challenges brought on by covid-19.

“It’s great to see the athletes having a chance to compete to some extent and our company is pleased to be of support as we have been doing over the years. We wish every athlete the best and encourage everyone to follow the guidelines that the Federation and other relevant authorities have put in place.”

An experienced three-man panel of Judges would be in charge of deciding the best bodies on show and would be led by Chief Judge Frank Tucker along with Franklyn Brisport and Aubrey Henry.

Following is the list of athletes set to compete tonight. Physique – Darren Harris, Jonathan Jeffery, Odel Crum-Ewing, Renaldo Caldera, Usif Mustapha, Denroy Ross, Flavio De-Amarim-Sousa, Daniel Lutchman.

Bikini – Rosanna Fung, Alihandra Vera, Christina Ramsammy, Roshwana Allen, Asanti Conway.

Bodybuilders – Reigning Mr. Guyana Marlon Bennett, Donald Lindie, Anil Persaud, Bryan Sing, Farad Mohamed, Tagepaul Gwendasammy, Darius Ramsammy, Eybo Orford, Clint Duke, Henry Bassay, Julian Allen, London Burnette, Julio Sinclair, Nicolas Albert, Dellon Johnson, Cearus Ciprani, Carlos Peterson, Fabion Rosa.