Former murder accused charged

Contractor shot dead for motorcycle…

Kaieteur News – Based on advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), former murder accused, Kacey Heyliger, 28, of Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown, is charged for the death of Peter Gonsalves, a contractor, who was shot and killed for his motorcycle earlier this week.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Heyliger was positively identified on an identification parade and is charged for the murder of Gonsalves, 60, of Pere Street, Kitty, who was riddled with bullets about 21:30 hrs. on Monday.

Only last year, Heyliger walked free of a murder charge which had alleged that on February 4, 2018, he along with others killed America Street money changer, Shawn Nurse, called ‘Fabulous,’ who was shot and killed while plying his trade.

On August 30, 2019, the murder case was dismissed against Heyliger due to insufficient evidence and he walked out of the Providence Magistrate’s Court a free man, while Kerwin DaSantos and George Hope, both 25 of Freeman Street, La Penitence, were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Nurse.

Kaieteur News had reported that Gonsalves was killed by armed bandits who arrived on another motorcycle, in front of Red Bar, located on Garnett Street, and shot Gonsalves while his worker, 18-year-old Ravindra Ramlakhan of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, is traumatized.

It is reported that Heyliger was caught on Wednesday, following leads the police obtained from investigations. The lawmen told Kaieteur News that they are continuing efforts to trap another person, who is still on the run.

Gonsalves had left his house on his black and white Honda XR motorcycle with Ramlakhan (the pillion rider), in search of cigarettes. Eyewitnesses recalled noticing Gonsalves and his pillion rider riding past them and then stopping in front of Red Bar. Speculation is that he had stopped there because there were bright lights and he felt safe. Persons were also outside of the bar setting up Christmas decorations.

The men rode up beside him and the pillion rider, jumped off, approached Gonsalves and reportedly pushed him off his bike and took hold of it. One of the bandits drew a weapon and shot the contractor several times. Eyewitnesses recalled that he stumbled twice before eventually falling face down. The shooter reportedly hopped onto Gonsalves bike, started it and rode off with his accomplice. His worker, Ramlakhan, stood in shock, with hands on his head, as he watched his boss draw his last breath. Gonsalves was laid to rest yesterday.