Fix it then and there!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – The Prezzie is coming over as a ‘fix’ man. He reportedly told the NIS to immediately fix some problems some pensioners were having. It is so nice when ordinary people get help. But why should someone have to go all the way to the President to fix a small problem.

There are some things which the President should have fixed and which he did not fix. If the government knew that the Minister of Tourism was sworn in as a Minister in error, it should have fixed that problem immediately upon recognizing it. Why did it allow the matter to be called up in Court? It should have accepted its mistake and done the right thing as it is now scampering to do so. Fixing the problem then and there would have avoided all the shame about having a secret second swearing-in of the Minister.

Then there was the promise to renegotiate the oil contracts. This should have been fixed from day one. Instead, the renegotiation was downgraded to a review and the review turned into a virtual renewal with a few add-ons. This is the main issue which the people want to get fixed. It should have been fixed.

What should have been fixed also is the issue concerning the sale of the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks. These blocks were handed-out in controversial fashion. The government should fix the problem. It should summon an international investigation into the matter.

The President is young and bursting with energy. But he should be the last to be calling on any public official to fix it now. He has had his chance to fix things and he has fallen short of the required grade.

Talk half and ask he fuh fix he Cabinet while he is at it. Too many blow-blow dem in de government.