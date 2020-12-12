Five days of social media hijinks

Weekly trending…

Kaieteur News – For the past five days, social media has not failed to excite Guyanese, with something new trending each day. Based on images circulating on popular social media platforms, Kaieteur News has compiled the weekly trending events from Monday to Friday. Beginning with one of the fastest racecars to a transgender woman climbing on a roof to evade the police, this week has proven to be quite interesting.

Monday

Nothing exciting normally happens on a Monday and who would have guessed that one of the most expensive racecars in the world would be driving around on Guyana’s soil. On Monday, Team Mohamed’s 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster arrived on Guyana’s shore. Before the car came out of the container, it was shipped in, pictures of the car were trending locally on Facebook and WhatsApp. It was exciting to see persons photoshopping themselves on or near the Lamborghini, and posting the picture with hilarious captions. The fun didn’t stop there; the Facebook memers also came out and had some of the funniest quotes including, “Y’all make sure y’all insurance could cover yall if yuh jam duh Lambo, Might gah pawn a life fuh fix it,” from Jared Lewis’ Facebook profile.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, a video surfaced with a man kneeling in front of a blue house with a bouquet of flowers tucked in the gate and a bottle of champagne. Persons passing in a car saw the man who appears to be “begging his girlfriend to take him back” and decided to video him. Over the laughter in the car, someone could be heard saying, “You deh pon [email protected]#*t, big man go home…she ain’t want you.”

Wednesday

As if the racecar wasn’t enough, a billionaire Brazilian born, Switzerland based investment banker decided to dock his US$100 million luxury yacht at Port Georgetown. The yacht “Anawa” is a 62-meter custom-designed SeaXplorer. It was built by Damen Yachting and has a 16 crew, a gross tonnage of 1,850, and a maximum speed of 13.5 knots.

It was rumoured that the billionaire, Jorge Paulo Lemann, or someone from his team visited Guyana for business meetings. Lemann made his wealth in investment banking and is the co-founder of 3G Capital, which has acquired brands such as Burger King, Kraft Foods, Anheuser-Busch, and Heinz in the last decade.

Thursday

It was a spectacle on Thursday after public-spirited citizens captured an alleged chain snatcher and tied him like an iguana to a utility pole. Kaieteur News was told that he had snatched a woman’s gold chain on Robb Street, Georgetown, and attempted to escape. As he ran, four men give chase and he was eventually captured on North Road. He was reportedly beaten and then tied with rope to a utility pole in the vicinity of Piccadilly Taxi Service and Global Gold Inc.

In a video seen by this media house, the alleged chain snatcher had his hands and feet tied behind his back. His feet were not touching the ground and his muscles and bones were given a full stretch as his captors awaited the arrival of police.

Friday

Late yesterday afternoon, a video surfaced with a popular transgender woman, who goes by the name of ‘Beyonce’, on a roof with a police officer climbing on the veranda of the house in an attempt to arrest her, while his colleague waited in the yard below. In the video, seen by this publication, the woman could be heard saying, “I have the video in my phone, I know my f-word rights…He comes in the night to…and said he only has $2000…and I said man, I want $10,00. Anyhow, he said no and I push him out the car…”

What a way to finish the working week. Let’s see what the weekend has to offer.