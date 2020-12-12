Ex-cops to lead defense on Jan. 8

Latest update December 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Former ‘Best Cop,’ Derwin Eastman and Jameson Williams, a former constable of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), both accused of being involved in the 2017 killing of Godfrey Scipio, known as “Saga,” are scheduled to lead their defence on January 8, 2021.
On November 27, a prima facie case was made out against Eastman and Jameson. The duo yesterday made another appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, who set January 8, 2021, for the two murder accused to lead their defence and call their witnesses.
On a previous hearing of the matter, Magistrate Azore stated that sufficient evidence was presented to the court for the duo to be implicated in the murder. As a result of the ruling, Eastman and Williams opted to lead their defence.
Scipio of Durban Street, Wortmanville, had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery. According to the police, he was shot in the chest as he was leaving a city hotel on October 27, 2017.
Ex-con, Aubrey Bobb, 27, of Kitty, Georgetown, was last year committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of the businessman. After Bobb was arrested for the murder, he implicated Eastman and Williams in the crime. Bobb alleged that Eastman was the mastermind behind Saga’s murder, since he allegedly provided the weapon. Police had stated that Bobb was nabbed at his William Street, Kitty, Georgetown home, which is located a few buildings from where the killing occurred.
Kaieteur News understands that CCTV footage of the attack helped investigators to identify and track him down. Bobb allegedly told detectives that he was in the area, and saw Scipio, who was wearing a gold chain, enter the hotel. At the time, Bobb claimed he was armed with an icepick, but later decided that a gun would be more effective.
It was also reported that when Scipio exited the hotel, Bobb relieved the businessman of a gold chain and shot him.
